Keb Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Keb Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,825 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAX traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,031. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30.

