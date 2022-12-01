Keb Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 122 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 122 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.23. 634,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,286,442. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.66 and its 200-day moving average is $106.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 277,493 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,801 shares worth $20,043,004. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

