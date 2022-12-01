Keb Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Keb Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $347.50. 20,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,162. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.