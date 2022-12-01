Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KFFB traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $7.25. 1,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $59.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp ( NASDAQ:KFFB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.29%.

Institutional Trading of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 20,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

