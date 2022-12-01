Kestrel Investment Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 276.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,175 shares during the quarter. Dine Brands Global comprises approximately 3.0% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 118,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter worth about $265,000. DG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 11.5% during the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 300,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,569,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

NYSE DIN traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $75.29. 3,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,276. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.73. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.03 and a 12 month high of $84.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.99.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, CL King reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

Dine Brands Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.