Kestrel Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 263,850 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,000. Tri Pointe Homes comprises approximately 2.6% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned about 0.26% of Tri Pointe Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Shares of NYSE:TPH traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.73. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

