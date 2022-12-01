Key Square Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $37.46. 944,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,962,254. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.55. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $108.88.

