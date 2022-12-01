Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KTCC opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Key Tronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Key Tronic by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Key Tronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.