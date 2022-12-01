Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $180.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,683 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

