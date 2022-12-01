Kiltearn Partners LLP Sells 117,600 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kiltearn Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,324,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,600 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 3.2% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Citigroup worth $60,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after buying an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,545,000 after buying an additional 1,244,093 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Citigroup by 9.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,631,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,873,000 after buying an additional 1,389,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citigroup Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

NYSE:C traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,676,402. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $91.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

