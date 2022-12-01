Kiltearn Partners LLP Sells 9,200 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Kiltearn Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up 2.8% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $52,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after purchasing an additional 596,760 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,597,000 after purchasing an additional 441,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after purchasing an additional 339,889 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,666,000 after purchasing an additional 285,835 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 118.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 490,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,921,000 after acquiring an additional 266,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $8.19 on Thursday, hitting $525.10. 11,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,619. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $345.91 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $508.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $484.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.