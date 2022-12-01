Kin (KIN) Market Cap Hits $18.82 Million

Kin (KIN) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. In the last seven days, Kin has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Kin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a total market capitalization of $18.82 million and approximately $289,953.97 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002276 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009572 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,112.48 or 0.06555591 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.55 or 0.00504155 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000246 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Kin Token Profile
Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,042,205,856,150 tokens. The official message board for Kin is kin.org/news. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.
