Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Short Interest Down 24.5% in November

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the October 31st total of 137,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,039.0 days.

Kingspan Group Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of Kingspan Group stock traded up $4.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.80. The stock had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.81. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

