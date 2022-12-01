Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Short Interest Down 24.5% in November

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the October 31st total of 137,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,039.0 days.
Kingspan Group Trading Up 9.0 %
Shares of Kingspan Group stock traded up $4.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.80. The stock had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.81. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00.
