Kokoswap Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. During the last week, Kokoswap has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Kokoswap has a market cap of $133.30 million and approximately $22,986.83 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kokoswap token can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00003056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kokoswap Profile

Kokoswap launched on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

