Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 132.6% from the October 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

OTCMKTS:KNCAY remained flat at $8.02 on Thursday. 9 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,189. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. Konica Minolta has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $9.39.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Konica Minolta had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Konica Minolta will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

