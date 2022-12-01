Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.05-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kroger also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.05-4.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.84.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.41. 10,549,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,687,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Kroger has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Kroger by 50.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Kroger by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 24.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

