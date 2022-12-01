Krones (ETR:KRN) Trading 2.3% Higher

Krones AG (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €108.20 ($111.55) and last traded at €108.20 ($111.55). 58,179 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 33,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at €105.80 ($109.07).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($124.74) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($119.59) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €102.00 ($105.15) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Warburg Research set a €129.00 ($132.99) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($123.71) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Krones Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 18.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €97.36 and its 200 day moving average is €87.29.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

