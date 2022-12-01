Kusama (KSM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $258.73 Million

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 1st. Kusama has a total market cap of $258.73 million and approximately $24.39 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kusama has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for $30.09 or 0.00177326 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kusama’s genesis date was July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,992 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Self-described as “Polkadot's wild cousin,” Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform that is designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable framework for developers. Kusama is built on Substrate — a blockchain building kit developed by Parity Technologies. Kusama has almost the same codebase as Polkadot — one of the most successful interoperable blockchains.By deploying on Kusama, fast-paced projects gain access to a highly scalable, interoperable sharded network, with features that are not yet available on Polkadot. To that end, Kusama describes itself as a “canary network.” The platform is designed to provide a testbed for developers looking to innovate and deploy their own blockchain and can be used as a preparatory network before launching on Polkadot — though many projects opt to stick with Kusama for their final product. Kusama benefits from a low barrier to entry for deploying parachains, low bond requirements for validators, and is most commonly used by early-stage startups and for experimentation.”

