Lakeside Advisors INC. Boosts Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Lakeside Advisors INC. grew its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. PACCAR comprises 1.0% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,447.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,447.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.10. 19,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,970. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.36 and a 200-day moving average of $89.19. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $107.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.60.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

