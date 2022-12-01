Lakeside Advisors INC. Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Lakeside Advisors INC. grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 3.0% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 11,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,648,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,286,000 after purchasing an additional 115,020 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 477.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 190,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,202,000 after purchasing an additional 157,855 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 4.1% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE WM traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,781. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.53. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.