Lakeside Advisors INC. Purchases 100 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lakeside Advisors INC. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 8.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $233.75. 62,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,584. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $239.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $121.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading

