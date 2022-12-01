Lakeside Advisors INC. Purchases New Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lakeside Advisors INC. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.58.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.39. 168,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,943,397. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.83 and a 12 month high of $114.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

