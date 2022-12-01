LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €56.00 ($57.73) to €55.00 ($56.70) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €56.00 ($57.73) to €45.00 ($46.39) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €46.00 ($47.42) to €43.00 ($44.33) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.63.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS LNXSF opened at $38.91 on Friday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $27.78 and a 12 month high of $67.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.30.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

