Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $1.06 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,068,764,000 after buying an additional 824,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Tower by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after buying an additional 1,550,683 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after buying an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in American Tower by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after buying an additional 1,762,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Tower by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,213,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,560,871,000 after buying an additional 112,662 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.01. The stock had a trading volume of 20,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,975. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

