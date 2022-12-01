Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Reduces Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $60.40. 91,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,478,307. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.95 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.70%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

