Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 1,356 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.9% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 130.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $282.67. 72,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853,352. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $150.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.91.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

