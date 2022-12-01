Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 74 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.83.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $482.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $126.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $446.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.64. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $328.20 and a 12 month high of $494.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.42%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

