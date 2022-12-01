Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Acquires 305 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for 1.0% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $250.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,390. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

