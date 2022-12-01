Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Acquires 312 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 59,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49.9% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.20. 19,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,842. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.92.

