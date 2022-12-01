Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Brown & Brown by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 82.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 104.4% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BRO traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.79. The stock had a trading volume of 16,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,571. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.88.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.