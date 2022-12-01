LendInvest plc (LON:LINV) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.30

LendInvest plc (LON:LINV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Monday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LendInvest Price Performance

Shares of LINV stock remained flat at GBX 82 ($0.98) on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,256.21, a current ratio of 23.42 and a quick ratio of 23.38. LendInvest has a one year low of GBX 54 ($0.65) and a one year high of GBX 220 ($2.63). The firm has a market cap of £113.47 million and a P/E ratio of 1,025.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 87.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 133.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on LendInvest from GBX 230 ($2.75) to GBX 150 ($1.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LendInvest Company Profile

In other LendInvest news, insider Roderick Lockhart bought 27,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £18,435.48 ($22,054.65).

(Get Rating)

LendInvest plc operates as a property finance asset manager in the United Kingdom. The company offers short-term, development, and buy-to-let mortgages to intermediaries, landlords, and developers. It also provides fund management services; and holds securities. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

