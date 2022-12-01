Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,547,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 143,144 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.4% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $78,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 452,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,327 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.74. The stock had a trading volume of 304,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,554,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average is $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

