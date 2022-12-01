Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,440 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.6% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $91,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.24. The stock had a trading volume of 74,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,698. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $115.10 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $285.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.08.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.56.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

