Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 553,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,870 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $50,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 197,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 38,365 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 57,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 50,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.52. 201,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,487,183. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $110.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $277.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 45.92%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

