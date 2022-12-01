Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Director Sells $296,883.30 in Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $90.86 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $71.70 and a 12-month high of $164.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 4,437.5% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Liberty Broadband

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

