Lido wstETH Price Up 8.7% Over Last Week (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 1st. One Lido wstETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,393.76 or 0.08140030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido wstETH has a market capitalization of $948.41 million and approximately $15.27 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lido wstETH

Lido wstETH’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi.

Lido wstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido wstETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido wstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

