Lisk Price Up 2.6% This Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00004911 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $117.40 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009912 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00025212 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005484 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005921 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002148 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005186 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000705 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,088,606 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.