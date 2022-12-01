Litecoin Cash Price Reaches $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $83.19 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 771,454,669 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 771,401,074.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00252904 USD and is down -4.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $70.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.