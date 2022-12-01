Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $82.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $90.00.

LYV has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.38.

LYV stock opened at $72.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 1,222.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $6,520,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,755,273 shares in the company, valued at $313,940,822.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 312,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,640,900. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

