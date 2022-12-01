LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives $38.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

LiveRamp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.09. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $51.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveRamp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveRamp

In other LiveRamp news, Director Clark M. Kokich acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $210,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,998.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 8,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $180,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 124,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Clark M. Kokich bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $210,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,998.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 11,264 shares of company stock worth $225,201 over the last 90 days. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in LiveRamp by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

Featured Stories

