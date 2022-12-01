LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) CEO John D. Dilullo Acquires 7,000 Shares

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) CEO John D. Dilullo acquired 7,000 shares of LiveVox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $14,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,162,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,580. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

LiveVox Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LVOX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 84,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,049. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. LiveVox Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $5.45.

Get LiveVox alerts:

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). LiveVox had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $35.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that LiveVox Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveVox

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of LiveVox from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveVox by 7.5% during the first quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 72,052,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveVox by 150.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 1,284,865 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveVox by 246.3% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 620,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 441,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LiveVox by 49.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 439,076 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LiveVox by 57.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 268,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

LiveVox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LiveVox, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.