Loews Corp Acquires 20,000 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Loews Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Ingredion makes up about 0.1% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Loews Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Ingredion worth $14,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INGR traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.55. 2,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,041. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $101.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

