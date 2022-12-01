Loudon Investment Management LLC Buys 9,645 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 29,246 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.09.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.47. 59,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,825,095. The company has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

