Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 1,158 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Loudon Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health makes up about 1.8% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,220,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,203,000 after purchasing an additional 116,600 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 426.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CAH traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.83. 36,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,050. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.52. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.35%.

Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

