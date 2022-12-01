Loudon Investment Management LLC Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Loudon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 2.1% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 13.8% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.83.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.04.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.