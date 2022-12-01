Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,003,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,447 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.10% of Lowe’s Companies worth $1,223,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.35.

NYSE LOW traded up $2.09 on Thursday, reaching $214.64. The company had a trading volume of 41,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,905. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.22. The firm has a market cap of $133.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

