Lpwm LLC Has $542,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lpwm LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.27. The company had a trading volume of 101,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338,319. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.29 and a 200 day moving average of $105.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

