Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. China Renaissance downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. CLSA upgraded shares of Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.40 to $1.60 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.29.
Lufax Stock Performance
NYSE:LU opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lufax
Lufax Company Profile
Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lufax (LU)
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.