Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. China Renaissance downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. CLSA upgraded shares of Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.40 to $1.60 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.29.

Lufax Stock Performance

NYSE:LU opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lufax

Lufax Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 1,298.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433,557 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 18,231.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,593,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lufax by 260.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,097,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292,397 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,655 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,034,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,000 shares during the period. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

