Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires 106,787 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 106,787 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $37,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 251.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,517,000 after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.83. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $181.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

