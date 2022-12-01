Madison Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235,825 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 111,197 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $48,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Comcast by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 69,568 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 98,762 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.58. 168,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,034,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $53.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.52.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

